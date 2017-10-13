FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 13, 2017 / 11:46 PM / 7 days ago

BOJ's Kuroda does not see excesses building up in markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday he did not see any signs of bubbles or excesses building up in U.S., European and Japanese markets as a result of heavy money printing by their central banks.

Kuroda also dismissed criticism made by some analysts that the BOJ’s purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF) were distorting financial markets.

“We buy ETFs as part of our quantitative easing programme,” Kuroda told reporters after attending the G20 finance leaders’ gathering in Washington. “I don’t think our purchases are causing any big problem in the market.” (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Paul Simao)

