G7 met to agree on more pressure vs North Korea -Japan's Asakawa

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Group of Seven finance leaders agreed to cooperate in taking appropriate action against North Korean attempts to avert U.N. sanctions, a senior Japanese finance ministry official said on Thursday.

It is rare for G7 finance leaders to disclose the fact they met on the sidelines of a G20 gathering, which was a show of resolve among the advanced economies to boost pressure on North Korea in the wake of its recent provocations, said Masatsugu Asakawa, vice finance minister for international affairs.

“The G7 agreed to strengthen cooperation, including by steps to counter North Korean attempts to avert United Nations sanctions,” he told reporters after attending the G7 gathering and a Group of 20 finance leaders’ dinner meeting.

Asakawa attended the G7 and the G20 dinner on behalf of Finance Minister Taro Aso. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)