Indonesia's medium-term growth to rise to 5.6 pct -IMF

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said Indonesia’s annual economic growth will gradually rise to about 5.6 percent over the medium term, led by robust domestic demand, but cautioned against building up too much debt in the country’s drive to boost infrastructure investment.

The IMF said in its annual review of Indonesia’s economic policies, released in Washington on Tuesday, that it projects annual inflation to remain at around 3.5 percent, with well-anchored inflation expectations. Indonesia’s current account deficit is expected to remain at near 2 percent of gross domestic product due to firm commodity prices and robust exports, the Fund said. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by James Dalgleish)