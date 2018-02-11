FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 11, 2018 / 9:22 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

IMF chief says market fluctuations aren't worrying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Sharp fluctuations in global equity markets and other markets in the past few days are not worrying, as global economic growth is strong and available financing is ample, International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde said on Sunday.

But Lagarde, speaking at a Dubai conference on global business and social trends, also said regulators and governments needed to take the opportunity to avert future crises with economic and financial reforms.

“I‘m reasonably optimistic because of the landscape we have at the moment. But we cannot sit back and wait for growth to continue as normal.” (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

