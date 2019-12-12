IMF board to meet on Dec. 19 to review Pakistan funds release

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington. September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s board will meet on Dec. 19 to review a staff-level agreement with Pakistan to release about $450 million from the Fund’s $6 billion financing program with the south Asian country, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

“What that indicates is that all prior actions and performance criteria under the program with Pakistan have been met and that the financing assurances needed for the program to go forward are in place,” Rice told a regular news briefing.