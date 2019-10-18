Japan finmin Aso says ready to take fiscal steps if needed

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso attends the G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting in Tokyo, Japan January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday the government was ready to take fiscal measures flexibly if the economy needed additional support to fend off external risks.

“If we need to compile some form of an economic stimulus package, we are ready to take various types of fiscal measures flexibly,” Aso told reporters after attending a Group of 20 finance leaders’ working dinner.

He added that he still expected the global economy to sustain a moderate recovery through next year.