October 13, 2018 / 7:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

IMF chief attending Saudi conference, watching for news of journalist

1 Min Read

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Saturday she has not canceled her plans to attend an elite Saudi investment conference later this month, but will be “very attentive” to any new information about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks during International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

“At this point in time, my intention is to not change my plan and to be very attentive to the information that is coming up in the next few days,” she told a news conference when asked whether she would attend the conference after several media companies and business leaders pulled out.

“Horrifying things have been reported, and I am horrified,”Lagarde said of media reports about Khashoggi’s disappearance. “But I have to conduct the business of the IMF in all corners of the world and with many governments.”

Reporting by Ed Davies; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

