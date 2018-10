NUSA DUA, Indonesial (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday the global lending body has not yet received a formal request from Pakistan for financing assistance.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde talks during a trade conference at the 2018 International Monetary Fund (IMF) World Bank Group Annual Meeting at Nusa Dua in Bali Province, Indonesia, October 10, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Jefri Tarigan/ via REUTERS

Lagarde told a news conference that she will meet the Pakistan delegation to discuss the issue later on Thursday.