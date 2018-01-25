IMF's Lagarde lauds Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa's promise to revive economy

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - IMF chief Christine Lagarde on Thursday welcomed a commitment by Zimbabwe’s new President Emmerson Mnangagwa to stabilize the country’s economy and work to reengage with the international community.

Lagarde met with Mnangagwa on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. It was their first meeting since Mnangagwa took power in November when the military ousted Robert Mugabe, who ruled for 37 years.

“This was an opportunity to share views on ways to address the severe economic challenges that Zimbabwe is facing, and how the IMF can help,” Lagarde said on Twitter after the meeting. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)