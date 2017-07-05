FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Austria's Immofinanz plans $91 mln joint investment in Moscow shopping centres
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 5, 2017 / 11:13 AM / a month ago

Austria's Immofinanz plans $91 mln joint investment in Moscow shopping centres

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Austria's Immofinanz will invest an estimated 80 million euros ($91 million) in its five Moscow shopping malls and the cost will be split with the future buyer of the assets, senior executives said on Wednesday.

Immofinanz said earlier it plans to close the delayed sale or spin-off of its Russia portfolio by year-end. The move is a precondition of its planned merger with rival CA Immo.

Chief Operating Officer Dietmar Reindl said Immofinanz planned to change the name of all five shopping centres to Novamall and will install additional facilities such as staircases or food courts over two years.

"The aim is to become Moscow's top shopping centres... Of course the work we are conducting will increase the value of the assets," he told a news conference.

Part of the investment cost will be shouldered by the buyer of the assets, said the company's Russia head, Maxim Bubon, without giving more details.

Immofinanz said earlier this year it would invite bids from around 25 "pre-qualified" parties which have expressed an interest in the five Moscow shopping centres.

The portfolio had a book value of more than 997 million euros at end-March, including 698 million euros in debt.

$1 = 0.8822 euros Reporting by Olga Sichkar; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Duncan Miriri

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.