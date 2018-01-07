FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Celgene readies deal to buy Impact Biomedicines for as much as $7 bln -WSJ
Sections
Featured
Trump to call on Pentagon for bigger role on arms sales
Exclusive
U.S.
Trump to call on Pentagon for bigger role on arms sales
Cryptocurrency may be getting quietly sent to N.Korea university
Virtual Currency
Cryptocurrency may be getting quietly sent to N.Korea university
Philander takes six as South Africa beat India in first test
CRICKET
Philander takes six as South Africa beat India in first test
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 7, 2018 / 9:09 PM / a day ago

Celgene readies deal to buy Impact Biomedicines for as much as $7 bln -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp is expected to announce Monday that it is acquiring Impact Biomedicines for as much as $7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

Sources tell the publication that the potential deal could involve an upfront payment of $1 billion for the privately held California-based company. Subsequent components of the deal would depend on approval from the Food and Drug Administration and successful acceptance in the market, according to the publication.

Celgene and Impact Biomedicines did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Celgene is bio-technology company based in Summit, New Jersey, that specializes in treatments for multiple myeloma. Impact Biomedicines focuses on treatments for patients with related cancers that are classified as myeloproliferative neoplasms, according to the company’s website. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.