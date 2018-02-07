Imperial Brands says on track to meet forecasts

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Imperial Brands is on track to meet forecasts for the current financial year and is focusing on expanding its presence in vaping, the British tobacco company said on Wednesday.

It expects to meet net revenue and earnings expectations on a constant currency basis for the 12 months to the end of September, it said ahead of its annual meeting on Wednesday.

Its performance will be weighted towards the second half, the company said, adding that new vaping products were due in the short term.

“We are significantly stepping up our level of activity in Next Generation Products, with multiple launches in the next few months,” the maker of Gauloises and West cigarettes said. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Jason Neely)