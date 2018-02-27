FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 27, 2018 / 7:21 AM / a day ago

Car dealership Inchcape's profits soar but expects more challenging 2018 ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Car dealership chain Inchcape’s reported full-year pre-tax profit rose by a third to 370 million pounds ($517 million) in line with expectations thanks in part to a strong performance in Asia and emerging markets, it said on Tuesday.

But the firm, which operates in 29 countries, said it expected more difficult conditions in 2018.

“We anticipate a more challenging year given continued supply and demand imbalance in our retail markets particularly over the first half of the year as well as new vehicle decline in Singapore, despite continued momentum across the rest of our businesses,” said Chief Executive Stefan Bomhard.

“Overall, we expect to deliver a resilient constant currency performance over 2018,” he said. ​ ($1 = 0.7157 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.