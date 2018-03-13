Supreme Court extends March 31 deadline for Aadhaar linking

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the end-March deadline for linking of the country’s biometric ID programme or Aadhaar to a range of services.

A man goes through the process of eye scanning for the Unique Identification (UID) database system, also known as Aadhaar, at a registration centre in New Delhi, India, January 17, 2018. Picture taken January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Slideshow (2 Images)

The top court, which is weighing petitions on the legitimacy of the federal government’s demand to make Aadhaar mandatory for services such as bank accounts and mobile phones, set no new deadline until it had given judgement in the case.

“The government cannot insist on mandatory Aadhaar,” said the five-judge Constitution Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra.