Aavas Financiers falls 13.5 percent on market debut after $235 million IPO

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Shares of Aavas Financiers Ltd dropped as much as 13.5 percent in early trade on their market debut after the mortgage lender raised 17.34 billion rupees ($235 million) from its initial public offering in late September.

A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

The stock was trading at 722.00 rupees, down 12.06 percent, at 0434 GMT.

The IPO was subscribed 0.9 times at close amid fears of non-banking financial companies facing a credit crunch.

The company provides housing loan to customers belonging to low- and middle-income segment in semi-urban and rural areas.