At least 14 dead, 50 injured after large tent collapses in India

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - At least 14 people were killed and 50 injured on Sunday when heavy rain and a thunderstorm caused a huge tent to collapse in the Barmer district of Rajasthan, a senior government official said.

Locals had gathered for a religious event inside the tent when the incident occurred, Niraj Mishra, sub-divisional magistrate of Barmer district, told Reuters by phone.

Some people died after being electrocuted by live electricity wires as the tent collapsed while others were hit by falling debris, Mishra said.

The injured were rushed to hospital, he added. No other details were immediately available.