March 12, 2018 / 11:28 AM / in 2 hours

India aviation regulator orders grounding of 11 jets fitted with P&W engines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp.

The logo of Pratt & Whitney is pictured in San Diego, California April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation in its statement has asked the airlines not to refit the affected engines.

Eight aircraft operated by IndiGo, India’s biggest low-cost carrier which is owned by InterGlobe Aviation, and 3 aircraft operated by its rival GoAir are affected by the order.

Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Euan Rocha

