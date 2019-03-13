India's Vistara gets approval to fly to international routes

A Vistara Airbus A320 passenger aircraft prepares for takeoff at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

(Reuters) - Vistara, a joint venture of India’s Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines Ltd, can now fly to international destinations, the secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation told reporters on Wednesday.

In June, the airline met the requirement of owning a fleet of more than 20 jets, needed to fly internationally, and hoped to launch international services last year. However, it did not have the necessary regulatory approvals.

Indian airlines are turning to the international market for better returns at a time when aviation consultancy CAPA India estimates the sector will post a collective loss of $1.7 billion for the financial year ending March 31.

The Business Standard newspaper reported earlier on Wednesday that Vistara had sought permission to operate flights between Delhi and Colombo seven days a week.