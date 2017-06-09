POLL-India cenbank may sell FRB 2024 paper at 97.30 rupees

June 9 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.34 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST FRB 2024 PAPER 97.30 97.39 97.70 97.18 6.79 pct 2027 101.89/6.5281 101.89/6.5274 101.95/6.5191 101.83/6.5355 7.73 pct 2034 107.05/7.0244 107.02/7.0266 107.20/7.0097 106.80/7.0479 7.06 pct 2046 99.25/7.1201 99.27/7.1189 99.50/7.0996 99.01/7.1400 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.2275 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Khusboo Mittal; Editing by Sunil Nair)