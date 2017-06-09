FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
POLL-India cenbank may sell FRB 2024 paper at 97.30 rupees
June 9, 2017 / 6:05 AM / 2 months ago

POLL-India cenbank may sell FRB 2024 paper at 97.30 rupees

1 Min Read

    June 9 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth
150 billion rupees  ($2.34 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields
in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
 FRB 2024 PAPER        97.30            97.39            97.70            97.18
  6.79 pct 2027    101.89/6.5281    101.89/6.5274    101.95/6.5191    101.83/6.5355
  7.73 pct 2034    107.05/7.0244    107.02/7.0266    107.20/7.0097    106.80/7.0479
  7.06 pct 2046     99.25/7.1201     99.27/7.1189     99.50/7.0996     99.01/7.1400
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format


($1 = 64.2275 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Khusboo Mittal; Editing by Sunil Nair)

