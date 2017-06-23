POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.56 pct

June 23 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.32 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 6.84 pct 2022 101.25/6.5641 101.24/6.5661 101.27/6.5598 101.20/6.5751 6.79 pct 2029 100.46/6.7355 100.46/6.7350 100.55/6.7242 100.42/6.7397 6.57 pct 2033 97.50/6.8247 97.49/6.8263 97.56/6.8185 97.40/6.8351 6.62 pct 2051 93.60/7.1201 93.59/7.1207 93.84/7.1000 93.36/7.1400 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.5450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava)