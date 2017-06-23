FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.56 pct
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
June 23, 2017 / 5:59 AM / 2 months ago

POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.56 pct

1 Min Read

    June 23 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth
150 billion rupees  ($2.32 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields
in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
  6.84 pct 2022    101.25/6.5641    101.24/6.5661    101.27/6.5598    101.20/6.5751
  6.79 pct 2029    100.46/6.7355    100.46/6.7350    100.55/6.7242    100.42/6.7397
  6.57 pct 2033     97.50/6.8247     97.49/6.8263     97.56/6.8185     97.40/6.8351
  6.62 pct 2051     93.60/7.1201     93.59/7.1207     93.84/7.1000     93.36/7.1400
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format


($1 = 64.5450 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.