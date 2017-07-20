POLL-India cenbank may sell 5.64 pct 2019 paper at 6.39 pct

July 20 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell government bonds worth 100 billion rupees ($1.56 billion) later on Thursday via open market operations. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of seven banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 5.64 pct 2019 98.97/6.3900 99.00/6.3730 99.10/6.3000 98.90/6.4452 8.12 pct 2020 104.90/6.4800 104.92/6.4745 105.06/6.4300 104.86/6.4943 8.15 pct 2022 106.12/6.6600 106.13/6.6582 106.16/6.6500 106.10/6.6647 7.35 pct 2024 103.20/6.7618 103.19/6.7644 103.27/6.7500 103.10/6.7798 8.33 pct 2026 109.10/6.9487 109.12/6.9460 109.16/6.9400 109.09/6.9500 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.2500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)