POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.53 pct
July 21, 2017 / 6:01 AM / 20 days ago

POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.53 pct

1 Min Read

    July 21 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth
150 billion rupees ($2.33 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields
in a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
  6.84 pct 2022    101.40/6.5264    101.41/6.5244    101.50/6.5044    101.35/6.5375
  6.79 pct 2029    100.45/6.7351    100.43/6.7373    100.46/6.7339    100.35/6.7471
  6.57 pct 2033     97.40/6.8353     97.38/6.8371     97.45/6.8301     97.30/6.8457
  6.62 pct 2051     94.09/7.0800     94.09/7.0800     94.33/7.0600     93.80/7.1035
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format


($1 = 64.3350 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Khusboo Mittal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

