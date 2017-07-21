POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.53 pct

July 21 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.33 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 6.84 pct 2022 101.40/6.5264 101.41/6.5244 101.50/6.5044 101.35/6.5375 6.79 pct 2029 100.45/6.7351 100.43/6.7373 100.46/6.7339 100.35/6.7471 6.57 pct 2033 97.40/6.8353 97.38/6.8371 97.45/6.8301 97.30/6.8457 6.62 pct 2051 94.09/7.0800 94.09/7.0800 94.33/7.0600 93.80/7.1035 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.3350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Khusboo Mittal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)