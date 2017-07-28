FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 days ago
POLL-India cenbank may sell floating rate 2024 bond at 97.30 rupees
July 28, 2017 / 6:00 AM / 13 days ago

POLL-India cenbank may sell floating rate 2024 bond at 97.30 rupees

1 Min Read

    July 28 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth
150 billion rupees ($2.34 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields
in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
    FRB 2024          97.3000          97.2100          97.5000          96.7700
  6.79 pct 2027    102.46/6.4454    102.46/6.4449    102.52/6.4372    102.42/6.4509
  7.73 pct 2034    106.78/7.0465    106.77/7.0468    106.90/7.0347    106.64/7.0600
  7.06 pct 2046     99.90/7.0670     99.88/7.0687    100.15/7.0466     99.50/7.1000
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format


($1 = 64.1800 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

