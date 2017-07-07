POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.69 pct

July 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 180 billion rupees ($2.78 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 6.84 pct 2022 100.68/6.6876 100.68/6.6876 100.70/6.6832 100.65/6.6942 6.79 pct 2029 99.42/6.8598 99.42/6.8597 99.45/6.8559 99.38/6.8643 6.57 pct 2033 96.12/6.9700 96.13/6.9684 96.21/6.9600 96.02/6.9800 6.62 pct 2051 92.78/7.1888 92.73/7.1928 93.00/7.1700 92.30/7.2288 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.7400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Khusboo Mittal in BENGALURU; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)