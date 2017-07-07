FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.69 pct
July 7, 2017 / 6:04 AM / a month ago

POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.69 pct

1 Min Read

    July 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government
bonds worth 180 billion rupees  ($2.78 billion) later on Friday. Following are the
cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
  6.84 pct 2022    100.68/6.6876    100.68/6.6876    100.70/6.6832    100.65/6.6942
  6.79 pct 2029     99.42/6.8598     99.42/6.8597     99.45/6.8559     99.38/6.8643
  6.57 pct 2033     96.12/6.9700     96.13/6.9684     96.21/6.9600     96.02/6.9800
  6.62 pct 2051     92.78/7.1888     92.73/7.1928     93.00/7.1700     92.30/7.2288
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format


($1 = 64.7400 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Khusboo Mittal in BENGALURU; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

