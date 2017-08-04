FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.44 pct
August 4, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 8 days ago

POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.44 pct

1 Min Read

    Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth
150 billion rupees  ($2.36 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields
in a Reuters poll of ten banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
  6.84 pct 2022    101.80/6.4357    101.80/6.4355    101.84/6.4268    101.75/6.4467
  6.79 pct 2029    100.54/6.7245    100.52/6.7258    100.58/6.7197    100.45/6.7347
  6.57 pct 2033     97.60/6.8146     97.60/6.8149     97.65/6.8094     97.55/6.8200
  7.72 pct 2055    108.53/7.0700    108.32/7.0852    109.00/7.0369    107.30/7.1580
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format

($1 = 63.6700 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Sujith Pai; Editing by Sunil Nair)

