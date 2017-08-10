FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 days ago
POLL-India cenbank may sell 8.19 pct 2020 paper at 6.41 pct
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
#Domestic News
August 10, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 4 days ago

POLL-India cenbank may sell 8.19 pct 2020 paper at 6.41 pct

1 Min Read

    Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell government bonds worth 100
billion rupees ($1.56 billion) later on Thursday via open market operations. Following are the
cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of seven banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
  8.19 pct 2020    103.95/6.4058    103.93/6.4156    104.10/6.3399    103.74/6.4982
  8.08 pct 2022    106.45/6.5400    106.45/6.5406    106.55/6.5166    106.32/6.5695
  7.72 pct 2025    105.54/6.7900    105.56/6.7873    105.70/6.7639    105.45/6.8044
  8.15 pct 2026    108.50/6.8930    108.54/6.8880    108.65/6.8720    108.45/6.9000
  7.88 pct 2030    107.40/6.9861    107.32/6.9954    107.45/6.9803    106.80/7.0553
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format


($1 = 63.9900 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

