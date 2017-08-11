FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
POLL-India cenbank may sell floating rate 2024 bond at 97.25 rupees
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
August 11, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 3 days ago

POLL-India cenbank may sell floating rate 2024 bond at 97.25 rupees

1 Min Read

    Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth
150 billion rupees ($2.34 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields
in a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
    FRB 2024           97.25            97.24            97.40            97.10
  6.79 pct 2027    102.08/6.4968    102.09/6.4956    102.20/6.4803    102.02/6.5051
  7.73 pct 2034    106.15/7.1062    106.12/7.1090    106.25/7.0965    106.00/7.1207
  7.06 pct 2046     99.62/7.0900     99.52/7.0982     99.80/7.0752     98.70/7.1658
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format

($1 = 64.1800 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.