FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.44 pct
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
August 4, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 2 months ago

POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.44 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth
150 billion rupees  ($2.36 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields
in a Reuters poll of ten banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
  6.84 pct 2022    101.80/6.4357    101.80/6.4355    101.84/6.4268    101.75/6.4467
  6.79 pct 2029    100.54/6.7245    100.52/6.7258    100.58/6.7197    100.45/6.7347
  6.57 pct 2033     97.60/6.8146     97.60/6.8149     97.65/6.8094     97.55/6.8200
  7.72 pct 2055    108.53/7.0700    108.32/7.0852    109.00/7.0369    107.30/7.1580
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format

($1 = 63.6700 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Sujith Pai; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.