POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.44 pct

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.36 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of ten banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 6.84 pct 2022 101.80/6.4357 101.80/6.4355 101.84/6.4268 101.75/6.4467 6.79 pct 2029 100.54/6.7245 100.52/6.7258 100.58/6.7197 100.45/6.7347 6.57 pct 2033 97.60/6.8146 97.60/6.8149 97.65/6.8094 97.55/6.8200 7.72 pct 2055 108.53/7.0700 108.32/7.0852 109.00/7.0369 107.30/7.1580 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 63.6700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Sujith Pai; Editing by Sunil Nair)