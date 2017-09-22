FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.64 pct
#Domestic News
September 22, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 25 days ago

POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.64 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth
150 billion rupees ($2.31 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields
in a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
  6.84 pct 2022    100.84/6.6442    100.83/6.6468    100.95/6.6200    100.65/6.6875
  6.68 pct 2031     98.55/6.8425     98.50/6.8481     98.70/6.8255     98.25/6.8766
  6.57 pct 2033     95.00/7.0928     95.01/7.0914     95.12/7.0800     94.93/7.1000
  7.06 pct 2046     97.10/7.3015     97.11/7.3008     97.50/7.2674     96.65/7.3400
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format

($1 = 65.0175 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Mumal Rathore and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

