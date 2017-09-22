POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.64 pct

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.31 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 6.84 pct 2022 100.84/6.6442 100.83/6.6468 100.95/6.6200 100.65/6.6875 6.68 pct 2031 98.55/6.8425 98.50/6.8481 98.70/6.8255 98.25/6.8766 6.57 pct 2033 95.00/7.0928 95.01/7.0914 95.12/7.0800 94.93/7.1000 7.06 pct 2046 97.10/7.3015 97.11/7.3008 97.50/7.2674 96.65/7.3400 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 65.0175 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mumal Rathore and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)