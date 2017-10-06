FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.72 pct
#Domestic News
October 6, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 12 days ago

POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.72 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth
150 billion rupees ($2.30 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields
in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
  6.84 pct 2022    100.51/6.7190    100.52/6.7167    100.57/6.7051    100.50/6.7213
  6.68 pct 2031     97.51/6.9613     97.51/6.9608     97.61/6.9500     97.43/6.9705
  6.57 pct 2033     94.30/7.1701     94.31/7.1693     94.39/7.1600     94.25/7.1756
  6.62 pct 2051     91.00/7.3414     90.99/7.3419     91.13/7.3300     90.88/7.3519
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format


($1 = 65.2075 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava)

