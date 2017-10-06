POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.72 pct

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.30 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 6.84 pct 2022 100.51/6.7190 100.52/6.7167 100.57/6.7051 100.50/6.7213 6.68 pct 2031 97.51/6.9613 97.51/6.9608 97.61/6.9500 97.43/6.9705 6.57 pct 2033 94.30/7.1701 94.31/7.1693 94.39/7.1600 94.25/7.1756 6.62 pct 2051 91.00/7.3414 90.99/7.3419 91.13/7.3300 90.88/7.3519 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 65.2075 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava)