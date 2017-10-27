POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.73 pct

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.31 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 13 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 6.84 pct 2022 100.47/6.7276 100.48/6.8031 100.50/6.7207 100.45/6.7323 6.68 pct 2031 97.07/7.0124 97.07/7.0120 97.15/7.0032 97.01/7.0200 6.57 pct 2033 94.06/7.1981 94.09/7.1944 94.35/7.1662 93.95/7.2100 7.72 pct 2055 104.84/7.3400 104.85/7.3390 105.50/7.2906 104.31/7.3800 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 65.0275 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sunil Nair)