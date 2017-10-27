FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.73 pct
#Domestic News
October 27, 2017 / 6:04 AM / a day ago

POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.73 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth
150 billion rupees  ($2.31 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields
in a Reuters poll of 13 banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
  6.84 pct 2022    100.47/6.7276    100.48/6.8031    100.50/6.7207    100.45/6.7323
  6.68 pct 2031     97.07/7.0124     97.07/7.0120     97.15/7.0032     97.01/7.0200
  6.57 pct 2033     94.06/7.1981     94.09/7.1944     94.35/7.1662     93.95/7.2100
  7.72 pct 2055    104.84/7.3400    104.85/7.3390    105.50/7.2906    104.31/7.3800
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format


($1 = 65.0275 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
