POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.77 pct
November 10, 2017 / 6:08 AM / 3 days ago

POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.77 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth
150 billion rupees ($2.31 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields
in a Reuters poll of nine banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
  6.84 pct 2022    100.28 / 6.77    100.28 / 6.77    100.33 / 6.76    100.25 / 6.78
  6.68 pct 2031     96.84 / 7.04     96.83 / 7.04     96.85 / 7.04     96.80 / 7.04
  6.57 pct 2033     94.30 / 7.17     94.30 / 7.17     94.51 / 7.15     94.10 / 7.19
  7.06 pct 2046     96.35 / 7.37     96.29 / 7.37     96.53 / 7.35     96.07 / 7.39
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format


($1 = 65.0300 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava)

