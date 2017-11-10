POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.77 pct

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.31 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of nine banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 6.84 pct 2022 100.28 / 6.77 100.28 / 6.77 100.33 / 6.76 100.25 / 6.78 6.68 pct 2031 96.84 / 7.04 96.83 / 7.04 96.85 / 7.04 96.80 / 7.04 6.57 pct 2033 94.30 / 7.17 94.30 / 7.17 94.51 / 7.15 94.10 / 7.19 7.06 pct 2046 96.35 / 7.37 96.29 / 7.37 96.53 / 7.35 96.07 / 7.39 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 65.0300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava)