POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.90 pct

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.32 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 12 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 6.84 pct 2022 99.75 / 6.90 99.74 / 6.90 99.79 / 6.89 99.70 / 6.91 6.68 pct 2031 96.17 / 7.12 96.18 / 7.12 96.28 / 7.11 96.10 / 7.13 6.57 pct 2033 93.17 / 7.30 93.13 / 7.30 93.26 / 7.29 92.95 / 7.32 6.62 pct 2051 89.79 / 7.45 89.83 / 7.45 90.01 / 7.43 89.67 / 7.46 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.7400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)