November 24, 2017 / 6:02 AM / 2 days ago

POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.90 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth
150 billion rupees ($2.32 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields
in a Reuters poll of 12 banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
  6.84 pct 2022    99.75 / 6.90     99.74 / 6.90     99.79 / 6.89     99.70 / 6.91
  6.68 pct 2031    96.17 / 7.12     96.18 / 7.12     96.28 / 7.11     96.10 / 7.13
  6.57 pct 2033    93.17 / 7.30     93.13 / 7.30     93.26 / 7.29     92.95 / 7.32
  6.62 pct 2051    89.79 / 7.45     89.83 / 7.45     90.01 / 7.43     89.67 / 7.46
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format


($1 = 64.7400 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

