POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.92 pct

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.33 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields according to a Reuters poll of nine banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 6.84 pct 2022 99.65/ 6.92 99.66/ 6.92 99.70/ 6.91 99.60/ 6.94 6.68 pct 2031 95.98/ 7.14 95.88/ 7.15 96.07/ 7.13 95.00/ 7.26 6.57 pct 2033 93.00/ 7.32 92.99/ 7.32 93.10/ 7.31 92.75/ 7.35 7.40 pct 2035 99.80/ 7.42 99.79/ 7.42 99.93/ 7.41 99.40/ 7.46 7.72 pct 2055 102.65/ 7.51 102.69/ 7.50 103.00/ 7.48 102.50/ 7.52 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.4950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manjul Paul and Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)