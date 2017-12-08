FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.92 pct
#Domestic News
December 8, 2017 / 6:02 AM / a day ago

POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.92 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth
150 billion rupees  ($2.33 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields
according to a Reuters poll of nine banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
  6.84 pct 2022     99.65/ 6.92      99.66/ 6.92      99.70/ 6.91      99.60/ 6.94
  6.68 pct 2031     95.98/ 7.14      95.88/ 7.15      96.07/ 7.13      95.00/ 7.26
  6.57 pct 2033     93.00/ 7.32      92.99/ 7.32      93.10/ 7.31      92.75/ 7.35
  7.40 pct 2035     99.80/ 7.42      99.79/ 7.42      99.93/ 7.41      99.40/ 7.46
  7.72 pct 2055    102.65/ 7.51     102.69/ 7.50     103.00/ 7.48     102.50/ 7.52
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format


($1 = 64.4950 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Manjul Paul and Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

