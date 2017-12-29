FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 7.23 pct
#Domestic News
December 29, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 2 days ago

POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 7.23 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (This item will be discontinued starting the week of Jan. 1. For any comments please get in
touch with rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com)
    Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth
150 billion rupees  ($2.35 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields
in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
  6.84 pct 2022     98.38/ 7.23      98.38/ 7.23      98.45/ 7.21      98.32/ 7.25
  6.68 pct 2031     92.94/ 7.51      92.93/ 7.51      93.00/ 7.50      92.80/ 7.53
  6.57 pct 2033     90.43/ 7.62      90.39/ 7.62      90.57/ 7.60      90.20/ 7.64
  7.06 pct 2046     92.43/ 7.72      92.46/ 7.71      92.70/ 7.69      92.29/ 7.73
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format
($1 = 63.9600 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
