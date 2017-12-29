POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 7.23 pct

(This item will be discontinued starting the week of Jan. 1. For any comments please get in touch with rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com) Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.35 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 6.84 pct 2022 98.38/ 7.23 98.38/ 7.23 98.45/ 7.21 98.32/ 7.25 6.68 pct 2031 92.94/ 7.51 92.93/ 7.51 93.00/ 7.50 92.80/ 7.53 6.57 pct 2033 90.43/ 7.62 90.39/ 7.62 90.57/ 7.60 90.20/ 7.64 7.06 pct 2046 92.43/ 7.72 92.46/ 7.71 92.70/ 7.69 92.29/ 7.73 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 63.9600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)