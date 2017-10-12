POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.90 pct 2019 paper at 6.36 pct

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell government bonds worth 100 billion rupees ($1.53 billion) later on Thursday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 6.90 pct 2019 100.87/6.3563 100.87/6.3588 100.90/6.3403 100.82/6.3890 7.80 pct 2021 103.78/6.5731 103.76/6.5773 103.85/6.5493 103.69/6.6000 8.08 pct 2022 105.23/6.7822 105.21/6.7861 105.28/6.7700 105.10/6.8131 7.35 pct 2024 102.31/6.9111 102.32/6.9092 102.50/6.8748 102.22/6.9270 7.88 pct 2030 105.05/7.2556 105.05/7.2558 105.12/7.2472 105.00/7.2616 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 65.1550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mumal Rathore and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)