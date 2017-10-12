FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.90 pct 2019 paper at 6.36 pct
October 12, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 6 days ago

POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.90 pct 2019 paper at 6.36 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell government bonds worth 100
billion rupees ($1.53 billion) later on Thursday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in
a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
  6.90 pct 2019    100.87/6.3563    100.87/6.3588    100.90/6.3403    100.82/6.3890
  7.80 pct 2021    103.78/6.5731    103.76/6.5773    103.85/6.5493    103.69/6.6000
  8.08 pct 2022    105.23/6.7822    105.21/6.7861    105.28/6.7700    105.10/6.8131
  7.35 pct 2024    102.31/6.9111    102.32/6.9092    102.50/6.8748    102.22/6.9270
  7.88 pct 2030    105.05/7.2556    105.05/7.2558    105.12/7.2472    105.00/7.2616
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format


    ($1 = 65.1550 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Mumal Rathore and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

