FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
POLL-India cenbank may sell 7.28 pct 2019 paper at 6.37 pct
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
September 28, 2017 / 6:16 AM / in 19 days

POLL-India cenbank may sell 7.28 pct 2019 paper at 6.37 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell government bonds worth
100 billion rupees ($1.52 billion) later on Thursday. Following are the cut-off prices and
yields in a Reuters poll of nine banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
  7.28 pct 2019    101.42/6.3659    101.43/6.3583    101.48/6.3300    101.40/6.3785
  8.12 pct 2020    104.50/6.5322    104.51/6.5283    104.57/6.5100    104.45/6.5493
  8.15 pct 2022    105.60/6.7361    105.58/6.7413    105.65/6.7239    105.38/6.7897
  8.20 pct 2025    107.06/7.0300    107.06/7.0287    107.15/7.0151    106.95/7.0468
  8.60 pct 2028    110.50/7.1731    110.47/7.1767    110.55/7.1668    110.35/7.1922
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format

($1 = 65.7300 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Mumal Rathore and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.