POLL-India cenbank may sell 7.28 pct 2019 paper at 6.37 pct

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell government bonds worth 100 billion rupees ($1.52 billion) later on Thursday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of nine banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 7.28 pct 2019 101.42/6.3659 101.43/6.3583 101.48/6.3300 101.40/6.3785 8.12 pct 2020 104.50/6.5322 104.51/6.5283 104.57/6.5100 104.45/6.5493 8.15 pct 2022 105.60/6.7361 105.58/6.7413 105.65/6.7239 105.38/6.7897 8.20 pct 2025 107.06/7.0300 107.06/7.0287 107.15/7.0151 106.95/7.0468 8.60 pct 2028 110.50/7.1731 110.47/7.1767 110.55/7.1668 110.35/7.1922 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 65.7300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mumal Rathore and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)