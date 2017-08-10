POLL-India cenbank may sell 8.19 pct 2020 paper at 6.41 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell government bonds worth 100 billion rupees ($1.56 billion) later on Thursday via open market operations. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of seven banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 8.19 pct 2020 103.95/6.4058 103.93/6.4156 104.10/6.3399 103.74/6.4982 8.08 pct 2022 106.45/6.5400 106.45/6.5406 106.55/6.5166 106.32/6.5695 7.72 pct 2025 105.54/6.7900 105.56/6.7873 105.70/6.7639 105.45/6.8044 8.15 pct 2026 108.50/6.8930 108.54/6.8880 108.65/6.8720 108.45/6.9000 7.88 pct 2030 107.40/6.9861 107.32/6.9954 107.45/6.9803 106.80/7.0553 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 63.9900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)