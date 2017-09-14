POLL-India cenbank may sell 8.19 pct 2020 paper at 6.41 pct

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell government bonds worth 100 billion rupees ($1.56 billion) later on Thursday via open market operations. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of ten banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 8.19 pct 2020 103.79/6.4107 103.78/6.4152 103.84/6.3900 103.65/6.4746 8.13 pct 2022 106.30/6.6327 106.30/6.6337 106.35/6.6212 106.25/6.6441 7.35 pct 2024 103.16/6.7587 103.16/6.7576 103.20/6.7505 103.10/6.7688 8.15 pct 2026 107.88/6.9720 107.78/6.9866 107.96/6.9607 106.85/7.1193 8.97 pct 2030 115.40/7.1479 115.37/7.1507 115.47/7.1400 115.19/7.1700 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.0625 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)