POLL-India cenbank may sell 8.19 pct 2020 paper at 6.41 pct
#Domestic News
September 14, 2017 / 6:23 AM / a month ago

POLL-India cenbank may sell 8.19 pct 2020 paper at 6.41 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell government bonds worth
100 billion rupees  ($1.56 billion) later on Thursday via open market operations. Following are
the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of ten banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
  8.19 pct 2020    103.79/6.4107    103.78/6.4152    103.84/6.3900    103.65/6.4746
  8.13 pct 2022    106.30/6.6327    106.30/6.6337    106.35/6.6212    106.25/6.6441
  7.35 pct 2024    103.16/6.7587    103.16/6.7576    103.20/6.7505    103.10/6.7688
  8.15 pct 2026    107.88/6.9720    107.78/6.9866    107.96/6.9607    106.85/7.1193
  8.97 pct 2030    115.40/7.1479    115.37/7.1507    115.47/7.1400    115.19/7.1700
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format


($1 = 64.0625 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

