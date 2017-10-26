FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POLL-India cenbank may sell 8.19 pct 2020 paper at 6.48 pct
#Domestic News
October 26, 2017

POLL-India cenbank may sell 8.19 pct 2020 paper at 6.48 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell government bonds worth 100
billion rupees ($1.54 billion) later on Thursday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in
a Reuters poll of nine banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
  8.19 pct 2020    103.46/6.4832    103.46/6.4853    103.49/6.4700    103.40/6.5120
  8.79 pct 2021    107.42/6.6595    107.44/6.6541    107.60/6.6101    107.31/6.6900
  8.13 pct 2022    105.45/6.8000    105.45/6.8002    105.50/6.7891    105.38/6.8174
  7.72 pct 2025    104.30/6.9782    104.31/6.9760    104.38/6.9648    104.23/6.9900
  8.60 pct 2028    109.82/7.2544    109.81/7.2560    109.92/7.2415    109.65/7.2763
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format


($1 = 64.7775 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
