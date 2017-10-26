POLL-India cenbank may sell 8.19 pct 2020 paper at 6.48 pct

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell government bonds worth 100 billion rupees ($1.54 billion) later on Thursday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of nine banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 8.19 pct 2020 103.46/6.4832 103.46/6.4853 103.49/6.4700 103.40/6.5120 8.79 pct 2021 107.42/6.6595 107.44/6.6541 107.60/6.6101 107.31/6.6900 8.13 pct 2022 105.45/6.8000 105.45/6.8002 105.50/6.7891 105.38/6.8174 7.72 pct 2025 104.30/6.9782 104.31/6.9760 104.38/6.9648 104.23/6.9900 8.60 pct 2028 109.82/7.2544 109.81/7.2560 109.92/7.2415 109.65/7.2763 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.7775 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sunil Nair)