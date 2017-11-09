FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POLL-India cenbank may sell 8.27 pct 2020 paper at 6.56 pct
November 9, 2017 / 6:11 AM / in a day

POLL-India cenbank may sell 8.27 pct 2020 paper at 6.56 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell government bonds worth 100
billion rupees ($1.54 billion) later on Thursday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in
a Reuters poll of nine banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
  8.27 pct 2020    104.00 / 6.56    104.00 / 6.56    104.08 / 6.52    103.95 / 6.58
  7.94 pct 2021    103.80 / 6.71    103.81 / 6.71    103.97 / 6.66    103.65 / 6.76
  7.16 pct 2023    101.30 / 6.87    101.31 / 6.87    101.45 / 6.84    101.25 / 6.88
  8.20 pct 2025    106.50 / 7.11    106.52 / 7.10    106.78 / 7.06    106.41 / 7.12
  6.79 pct 2029     97.40 / 7.11     97.40 / 7.11     97.54 / 7.09     97.32 / 7.12
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format


($1 = 64.8725 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

