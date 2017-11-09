POLL-India cenbank may sell 8.27 pct 2020 paper at 6.56 pct

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell government bonds worth 100 billion rupees ($1.54 billion) later on Thursday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of nine banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 8.27 pct 2020 104.00 / 6.56 104.00 / 6.56 104.08 / 6.52 103.95 / 6.58 7.94 pct 2021 103.80 / 6.71 103.81 / 6.71 103.97 / 6.66 103.65 / 6.76 7.16 pct 2023 101.30 / 6.87 101.31 / 6.87 101.45 / 6.84 101.25 / 6.88 8.20 pct 2025 106.50 / 7.11 106.52 / 7.10 106.78 / 7.06 106.41 / 7.12 6.79 pct 2029 97.40 / 7.11 97.40 / 7.11 97.54 / 7.09 97.32 / 7.12 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.8725 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sunil Nair)