POLL-India cenbank may sell floating rate 2024 bond at 97 rupees
December 22, 2017 / 6:03 AM / in 4 days

POLL-India cenbank may sell floating rate 2024 bond at 97 rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (This item will be discontinued starting the week of Jan. 1. For any comments please get in
touch with rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com)
    Dec 22(Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth
150 billion rupees  ($2.34 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields
in a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
    FRB 2024           97.00            96.99            97.25            96.71
  6.79 pct 2027     96.90/7.25       96.90/7.25       96.95/7.24       96.82/7.26
  7.73 pct 2034     101.25/7.60      101.34/7.59      101.70/7.55      101.15/7.61
  6.62 pct 2051     88.85/7.53       88.83/7.54       89.50/7.48       88.22/7.60
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format

($1 = 64.0350 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal)

