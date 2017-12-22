POLL-India cenbank may sell floating rate 2024 bond at 97 rupees

(This item will be discontinued starting the week of Jan. 1. For any comments please get in touch with rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com) Dec 22(Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.34 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST FRB 2024 97.00 96.99 97.25 96.71 6.79 pct 2027 96.90/7.25 96.90/7.25 96.95/7.24 96.82/7.26 7.73 pct 2034 101.25/7.60 101.34/7.59 101.70/7.55 101.15/7.61 6.62 pct 2051 88.85/7.53 88.83/7.54 89.50/7.48 88.22/7.60 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.0350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal)