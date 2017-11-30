POLL-India cenbank may sell floating rate 2024 bond at 97.17 rupees

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.33 billion) later on Thursday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST FRB 2024 97.17 97.14 97.25 96.90 6.79 pct 2027 98.14 / 7.06 98.13 / 7.06 98.18 / 7.06 98.07 / 7.07 7.73 pct 2034 102.25/ 7.49 102.25/ 7.49 102.48/ 7.47 102.15/ 7.50 7.06 pct 2046 95.12 / 7.47 95.12 / 7.47 95.40 / 7.45 94.82 / 7.50 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.4300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sunil Nair)