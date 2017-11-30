FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POLL-India cenbank may sell floating rate 2024 bond at 97.17 rupees
November 30, 2017 / 6:08 AM / a day ago

POLL-India cenbank may sell floating rate 2024 bond at 97.17 rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth
150 billion rupees ($2.33 billion) later on Thursday. Following are the cut-off prices and
yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
    FRB 2024           97.17            97.14            97.25            96.90
  6.79 pct 2027    98.14 / 7.06     98.13 / 7.06     98.18 / 7.06     98.07 / 7.07
  7.73 pct 2034    102.25/ 7.49     102.25/ 7.49     102.48/ 7.47     102.15/ 7.50
  7.06 pct 2046    95.12 / 7.47     95.12 / 7.47     95.40 / 7.45     94.82 / 7.50
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format


($1 = 64.4300 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
