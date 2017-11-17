FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POLL-India cenbank may sell floating rate 2024 bond at 97.20 rupees
November 17, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 2 days ago

POLL-India cenbank may sell floating rate 2024 bond at 97.20 rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth
150 billion rupees ($2.32 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields
in a Reuters poll of seven banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
    FRB 2024           97.20            97.16            97.35            96.87
  6.79 pct 2027     98.75 / 6.97     98.74 / 6.97     98.78 / 6.97     98.68 / 6.98
  7.73 pct 2034    102.88 / 7.43    102.88 / 7.43    102.97 / 7.42    102.75 / 7.44
  7.72 pct 2055    103.25 / 7.46    103.36 / 7.45    103.60 / 7.43    103.25 / 7.46
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format


($1 = 64.7900 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Indradip Ghosh and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

