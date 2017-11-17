POLL-India cenbank may sell floating rate 2024 bond at 97.20 rupees

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.32 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of seven banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST FRB 2024 97.20 97.16 97.35 96.87 6.79 pct 2027 98.75 / 6.97 98.74 / 6.97 98.78 / 6.97 98.68 / 6.98 7.73 pct 2034 102.88 / 7.43 102.88 / 7.43 102.97 / 7.42 102.75 / 7.44 7.72 pct 2055 103.25 / 7.46 103.36 / 7.45 103.60 / 7.43 103.25 / 7.46 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.7900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Indradip Ghosh and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)