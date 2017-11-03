POLL-India cenbank may sell floating rate 2024 bond at 97.20 rupees

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.32 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of nine banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST FRB 2024 97.20 97.12 97.48 96.32 6.79 pct 2027 99.51 / 6.86 99.49 / 6.86 99.54 / 6.86 99.45 / 6.87 7.73 pct 2034 103.72/ 7.34 103.73/ 7.34 103.90/ 7.33 103.60/ 7.36 6.62 pct 2051 90.95 / 7.35 90.98 / 7.34 91.20 / 7.32 90.80 / 7.36 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.5575 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava)