November 3, 2017 / 6:07 AM / a day ago

POLL-India cenbank may sell floating rate 2024 bond at 97.20 rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth
150 billion rupees ($2.32 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields
in a Reuters poll of nine banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
    FRB 2024           97.20            97.12            97.48            96.32
  6.79 pct 2027    99.51 / 6.86     99.49 / 6.86     99.54 / 6.86     99.45 / 6.87
  7.73 pct 2034    103.72/ 7.34     103.73/ 7.34     103.90/ 7.33     103.60/ 7.36
  6.62 pct 2051    90.95 / 7.35     90.98 / 7.34     91.20 / 7.32     90.80 / 7.36
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format


($1 = 64.5575 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava)

