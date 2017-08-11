FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POLL-India cenbank may sell floating rate 2024 bond at 97.25 rupees
August 11, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 2 months ago

POLL-India cenbank may sell floating rate 2024 bond at 97.25 rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth
150 billion rupees ($2.34 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields
in a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
    FRB 2024           97.25            97.24            97.40            97.10
  6.79 pct 2027    102.08/6.4968    102.09/6.4956    102.20/6.4803    102.02/6.5051
  7.73 pct 2034    106.15/7.1062    106.12/7.1090    106.25/7.0965    106.00/7.1207
  7.06 pct 2046     99.62/7.0900     99.52/7.0982     99.80/7.0752     98.70/7.1658
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format

($1 = 64.1800 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sunil Nair)

