POLL-India cenbank may sell floating rate 2024 bond at 97.25 rupees

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.34 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST FRB 2024 97.25 97.24 97.40 97.10 6.79 pct 2027 102.08/6.4968 102.09/6.4956 102.20/6.4803 102.02/6.5051 7.73 pct 2034 106.15/7.1062 106.12/7.1090 106.25/7.0965 106.00/7.1207 7.06 pct 2046 99.62/7.0900 99.52/7.0982 99.80/7.0752 98.70/7.1658 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.1800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sunil Nair)