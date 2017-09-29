POLL-India cenbank may sell floating rate 2024 bond at 97.28 rupees

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.29 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 13 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST FRB 2024 97.28 97.26 97.40 97.05 6.79 pct 2027 101.12/6.6292 101.12/6.6289 101.15/6.6250 101.10/6.6320 7.73 pct 2034 105.15/7.2015 105.14/7.2030 105.20/7.1966 104.96/7.2200 7.72 pct 2055 105.80/7.2680 105.89/7.2614 106.90/7.1873 105.25/7.3090 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 65.4325 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mumal Rathore and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)