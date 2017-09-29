FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POLL-India cenbank may sell floating rate 2024 bond at 97.28 rupees
September 29, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 19 days ago

POLL-India cenbank may sell floating rate 2024 bond at 97.28 rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth
150 billion rupees  ($2.29 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields
in a Reuters poll of 13 banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
     FRB 2024          97.28            97.26            97.40            97.05
  6.79 pct 2027    101.12/6.6292    101.12/6.6289    101.15/6.6250    101.10/6.6320
  7.73 pct 2034    105.15/7.2015    105.14/7.2030    105.20/7.1966    104.96/7.2200
  7.72 pct 2055    105.80/7.2680    105.89/7.2614    106.90/7.1873    105.25/7.3090
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format

($1 = 65.4325 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Mumal Rathore and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

