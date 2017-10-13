FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POLL-India cenbank may sell floating rate 2024 bond at 97.31 rupees
October 13, 2017 / 6:09 AM / in 8 days

POLL-India cenbank may sell floating rate 2024 bond at 97.31 rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth
150 billion rupees ($2.31 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields
in a Reuters poll of 13 banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
    FRB 2024           97.31            97.33            97.40            97.30
  6.79 pct 2027    100.42/6.7287    100.42/6.7290    100.47/6.7216    100.38/6.7344
  7.73 pct 2034    104.26/7.2900    104.27/7.2888    104.42/7.2736    104.10/7.3055
  7.06 pct 2046     97.13/7.2992     97.13/7.2991     97.40/7.2763     96.89/7.3200
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format


($1 = 64.9075 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava;  Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
