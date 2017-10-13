POLL-India cenbank may sell floating rate 2024 bond at 97.31 rupees

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.31 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 13 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST FRB 2024 97.31 97.33 97.40 97.30 6.79 pct 2027 100.42/6.7287 100.42/6.7290 100.47/6.7216 100.38/6.7344 7.73 pct 2034 104.26/7.2900 104.27/7.2888 104.42/7.2736 104.10/7.3055 7.06 pct 2046 97.13/7.2992 97.13/7.2991 97.40/7.2763 96.89/7.3200 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.9075 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)