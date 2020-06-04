Top News
June 4, 2020

India, Australia seal deal to use each other's military bases

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India and Australia sealed a deal on Thursday to get access to each other’s military bases, the Indian foreign ministry said - a pact that would clear the way for more military exchanges and exercises in the Indo-Pacific.

The mutual logistic support agreement was signed during a virtual summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

India has a similar pact with the United States which is seen as part of a broader security cooperation to balance China’s growing economic and military weight in the region.

Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Andrew Heavens

