Aug 11 (Reuters) - India's total domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 15.12 percent in July compared with the year-ago period, according to data released on Friday by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. July 2017 Pct Change y/y Domestic passenger vehicle sales 298,997 15.12 Domestic passenger car sales 192,773 8.52 Commercial vehicle sales 59,000 13.78 Two-wheeler sales 1,679,055 13.73 (Reporting by Aditi Shah)